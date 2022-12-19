NASA releases satellite image of Ukraine de-energized by Russian missile strikes

American space agency NASA showed satellite image of Ukraine left without electricity after Russian missile strikes.

The photo is dated Saturday, December 17th. The published picture shows that the de-energized Ukraine plunged into complete darkness. All around you can see bright spots from the light of cities and infrastructure in neighboring countries.

Related materials:

Statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

On Friday, December 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation dealt a massive blow to the military command and control systems, the military-industrial complex and the energy facilities of Ukraine that provide them.

According to the agency, the strike was carried out by high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons.

The target has been reached. All assigned objects are hit Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

It is noted that as a result of the strike, the transfer of foreign weapons and ammunition was disrupted, the advancement of reserves to the areas of hostilities was blocked, and Ukrainian defense enterprises for the production and repair of weapons, military equipment and ammunition were stopped.

In addition, Russian troops continued their offensive in the Donetsk direction and took advantageous positions and lines.

Related materials:

The situation with electricity in Ukraine

On December 16, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, announced emergency power outages throughout the country. Such a measure was caused by the hit of Russian missiles on energy infrastructure facilities.

On December 16, the mayor of Irpen, Alexander Markushin, announced that the energy holding DTEK would completely cut off electricity in the Kyiv region during air raids.

On December 17, Ukrenergo stated that the deficit that is observed in the energy system of Ukraine is still assessed as significant. However, the organization stressed, specialists are bringing the units of nuclear power plants to the planned power level.

In general, according to the company’s estimates, the energy system continues to recover.

Thermal power plants gradually resume work, hydroelectric power plants continue to operate on schedule “Ukrenergo”

At the same time, the situation is complicated by weather conditions: the equipment is covered with ice due to snow with rain and frost. Nevertheless, the introduction of the state of emergency was canceled.

Director of the Energy Research Center Alexander Kharchenko believes that about half of consumers in the country are left without electricity. According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko, as a result of missile strikes on December 16, about nine energy facilities were damaged in the country.