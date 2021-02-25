As the NASA rover plunged into the Martian atmosphere last week, a video camera on the spacecraft captured the dizzying display of its parachute, which was decorated with reddish-orange and white spots.

Those spots were a secret message.

During a press conference on Monday, Allen chen, the engineer in charge of the landing system, recounted what could be seen and learned in the slowed-down video.

Samples on the primary calibration target for Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoom cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, to fine-tune the camera settings. Photo.NASA / JPL-Caltech / ASU / MSSS / U. from Copenhagen

He added, in a way cryptic and carefree, that his team hoped to inspire others.

“Sometimes we leave messages at our work to let others find them“he said.” So we invite everyone to give it a try and show their work. “

Across the Atlantic Ocean, Maxence Abela, a 23-year-old computer science student in Paris, realized what Chen was saying: The seemingly random pattern of Perseverance’s parachute contained a code.

He called his father, Jerome, a software engineer from Google in London, and they both set out to figure it out.

“We like these kinds of little challenges,” says Maxence Abela. “We didn’t think we were going to be able to solve it, but at least we would try.”

Collaborating by teleconference, they downloaded the video, isolated the images showing the fully inflated parachute, and began to put the pieces together. So did other people around the world, exchanging ideas in Twitter and in the forums of Reddit.

“It’s exciting that NASA includes these little puzzles in its missions,” said Adithya Balaji, a graduate student in computer science at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh who independently tackled the problem.

One plaque bears, in three small chips, the names of 10,932,295 people, as well as the essays of the 155 finalists in NASA’s “Name the Rover” contest. Photo NASA / JPL-Caltech.

Balaji compared the parachute puzzle to a couple of sci-fi movies: “Contact“, in which a scientist played by Jodie foster unravels an alien message, and “The martian“, in which the character of Matt DamonMark Watney communicates with people on Earth using a similar code.

“I think it’s exciting that real life can sometimes be even more exciting than movies,” Balaji said.

The person who had the idea to embed a message was Ian Clark, who led the development of the parachute.

The former NASA rover, Curiosity, used the same system when it successfully landed on Mars in 2012.

But a failure in a prototype parachute destined for future missions prompted engineers to to get better design.

While watching a video of a high-altitude test of the new parachute for the Perseverance, Clark noticed that the checkerboard pattern on the deck hindered tracking the individual parts of the parachute that were deployed and inflated.

The SHERLOC calibration target, one of the instruments on board the rover, features a chunk of Martian meteorite. The text in the lower left circle, “221B BAKER”, is a reference to Sherlock Holmes’s address in the Arthur Conan Doyle mystery stories. Photo NASA / JPL-Caltech.

Since Perseverance was to be equipped with video cameras, Clark wanted a pattern that was visually distinct. This, in turn, offered an opportunity to “have a little fun with him,” she said.

He asked Matt Wallace, deputy director of the mission project, for permission.

“I said yes,” Wallace recalls. “You just have to make sure it’s appropriate and cannot be misinterpreted. “

A plaque affixed to Perseverance honors health workers around the world fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo NASA / JPL-Caltech

The 21-meter-wide parachute consisted of 80 strips of fabric that radiated outward from the center to form a hemisphere-shaped canopy, and each strip consisted of four pieces. Therefore, Clark had 320 pieces to work.

Some of his ideas would have required additional colors, but that could have threatened the integrity of the parachute if untested dyes weakened the fibers of the fabric.

“We weren’t willing to go for a fabric dyed in a color we’ve never used before,” Wallace said.

Even a pattern of only orange and white, the two colors of the previous parachutes, posed potential problems.

“There are all kinds of doubts,” Clark said. “Like for example, could it be more white than orange, or vice versa, which could mean that the parachute could heat differently and maybe that would change its behavior?”

After all, those responsible for the mission would have been embarrassed if they had to explain how they lost a $ 2.7 billion mission because a parachute engineer had leaked a secret message.

But Clark’s analysis showed no negative effects, and the plan went ahead. Until this week, only half a dozen of people knew.

When computer scientists see something in black and white – or, in this case, in white and orange – they think of binary code, the 1s and 0s that are the language of computers. That was the first clue pursued by those in charge of solving the enigma on Monday.

For each orange section of the Perseverance parachute, Maxence Abela and his father wrote a 1, and for each white section, they assigned a 0. That translated into a long string of 1s and 0s.

They thought that perhaps the digits could be rearranged to form an image, like the message scientists issued in 1974 from the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico to inform distant alien civilizations of the existence of human beings on Earth.

“We couldn’t find anything that looked like anything,” said Maxence Abela.

They tried dividing the digits into groups of 8 – a common practice in computer programming – but that also led to gibberish.

Then the older Abela realized that the digits seemed to fit into groups of 10.

“Every 10 bits, there were three zeros in a row, “said Maxence Abela. They decided it was not a coincidence.

However, the resulting numbers were meaningless until they realized that they had read the 1s and 0s in the wrong direction, counterclockwise rather than clockwise.

When they wrote the digits in reverse order, the 10-digit chunks of the binary code were translated into little numbers, which could be assigned to the letters. The number 1 corresponded to the letter A, the number 2 was the B, the 3 the C, the 4 the D and so on.

The message in the three inner rings: “DARE TO GREAT THINGS.”

Maxence Abela tweeted his response at 4:36 p.m. ET, about two hours after Chen dropped his cryptic clue during the press conference.

This is a creed that is often cited at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, which built and operates the Perseverance.

Comes from “The Strenuous Life“, a speech delivered by Teddy roosevelt in 1899: “It is much better to dare to great things, to win glorious triumphs, even if they are marked by failures, than to be like those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat “.

In the fourth ring there were still some numbers and letters that neither Abela could make sense of. They turned out to be the longitude and latitude of the NASA center: 34 ° 11’58 “N 118 ° 10’31” W.

“If you look on Google Earth, if you type in those coordinates, I think you’re about 10 feet from the door of the JPL visitor center,” Clark said.

In the evening, Adam Steltzner, Perseverance’s chief engineer, posted an annotated diagram explaining the solution.

The parachute wasn’t the only fun the rover builders had.

Eagle-eyed observers saw a series of drawings representing the five rovers that NASA has sent to Mars, from the small Sojourner in 1997 to the current Perseverance.

A plate that will be used to calibrate one of the rover’s main cameras includes colored patches, but there are also whimsical drawings that include DNA, a rocket, and a dinosaur.

On the edge of the calibration plate there is an inscription: “¿We’re alone? We have come to look for signs of life and to collect samples from Mars to study on Earth. To those who follow us, we wish you a safe journey and the joy of discovery. “

Elsewhere in the rover is a piece of a Martian meteorite that landed on Earth and is now back on its original planet.

It will be used to calibrate the SuperCam, an instrument that uses lasers and a camera to identify carbon-based molecules and other compounds in rocks and soil.

(Before returning to Mars, the same traveling rock made a round trip to the International Space Station.)

Also in Perseverance are three small index cards with the names of 10.9 million people etched on them, part of NASA’s efforts to get the public to participate in its robotic missions.

A more solemn addition was an aluminum plaque honoring the plight of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The practice of adding fun or solemn pieces to spaceships is not new.

In NASA jargon, it’s called “scalloped.”

The two ships Voyager that are now in interstellar space have disks full of images and sounds of Earth.

The two previous Mars explorers, Spirit and Opportunity, they had pieces made with the remains of the World trade center.

The ship New horizons, which passed through Pluto in 2015, carries some of the ashes of Clyde Tombaugh, the astronomer who discovered that world.

At Perseverance, there are still a few more surprises to unveil.

“There are a few things at the front of the vehicle that we will have a chance to see once we deploy the robotic arm,” Wallace said. He did not want to say what they were or give clues.

“We are going to let people enjoy the images when they arrive,” he said.

c.2021 The New York Times Company