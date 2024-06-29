Pictures of animals such as dogs, cats, canaries, chickens, cows, pigs and even snakes: hundreds of photos and videos of pets belonging to astronauts and space employees NASA were transmitted between Earth and the International Space Station. This experiment, conducted at the astonishing speed of 1.2 gigabits per second, is intended to test a new laser communication system that could revolutionize future space missions.

Animal Images: A Leap Into the Future of Space Communications

For this innovative test, NASA took inspiration from a previous laser communication experiment. In 2023, in fact, the HD videos of a tabby cat named Taters, intent on playing on the sofa, was sent to Earth from a record distance of 31 million kilometers by the Psyche space probe. Now, the images of the animals are sent from the operations center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, to optical ground stations in California and Hawaii, where they have been converted into infrared light signals. From there, they were sent to NASA’s LCRD satellite and then to the Illuma-T system mounted outside the Space Station, before returning back to Earth.

Laser communications: the future of space exploration

Since the beginning of space exploration, the NASA used radio frequency communications to send data to and from space. Now, thanks to laser communications, which use infrared light instead of radio waves, it is possible to transfer more data in a single connection. This is possible thanks to the narrower wavelength of infrared light, which can pack more information into a signal than radio communications. The experiment allowed NASA to test new protocols to avoid communication delays and data loss.

The use of laser communications represents a major breakthrough, making future space missions more efficient and reliable. Imagine a future where space communications are as fast and secure as terrestrial communications: this experiment brings us one step closer to that reality.

