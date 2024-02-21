The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) launched a call looking for 4 volunteers to participate in the second simulated mission to the surface of Marscalled CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog).

This program, scheduled to start during spring 2025is part of the agency's efforts to advance future human exploration of the Red Planet.

Strategically Located at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, the Mars Dune Alpha habitatwith its 1,700 3D-printed square feet, represents an immersive scenario that simulates the imminent challenges of a Martian mission.

This environment includes resource limitations, equipment failures, communications delays, and other environmental stressors.

What will the volunteers do?

The crew of people who are accepted will immerse themselves in various activities designed to replicate the complexities of a real mission loving You.

From simulated spacewalks to robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise and crucial crop growth, each task will contribute to the collection of essential scientific data.

Requirements and dates

NASA seeks American citizens or permanent residents, aged between between 30 and 55 years, who do not smoke and have a command of English for effective communication. A strong interest in unique adventures and a willingness to contribute to the work of NASA is required.

The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Selection criteria will follow the space agency's standards for astronaut candidates, with specific requirements including a master's degree in a STEM field and professional experience in the same.

Will there be payment?

For those selected, compensation will be offeredand additional information will be provided during the selection process.

This project, within the framework of NASA's Artemis campaign, not only focuses on preparation for the human journey to Mars, but also contributes to research for future expeditions.

In parallel, as the US institution works to establish a long-term presence on the Moon through the Artemis campaign, the CHAPEA missions play a crucial role in providing valuable scientific data that validates systems and develops solutions for future missions to the Red Planet. .

Those interested in this unprecedented opportunity can obtain more details and apply on the dedicated CHAPEA website: https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/chapea/.