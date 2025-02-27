The POT has allowed, thanks to its technology, to explore what it previously seemed inaccessible in the Mars study or other planets, as well as use it on earth surface to obtain data on climate, geology, oceans and atmosphere. Now, a new finding in Greenland has brought to light one of the Secret military bases of the United States Armyhidden under the ice for decades.

NASA scientists find an abandoned military base under the ice

While studying the ice layers of the northern pole by flying over it with a Gulfstream III plane last April, a group of scientists from the scientists NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (Jet Propulsion Laboratory, JBL for its acronym in English) detected something strange the radar images. What at first seemed to be a rock formation proved to be a Artificial structure buried about 30 meters deep.

As reported from your own agencythe crosphere expert of the JPL, Alex Gardner, says that at the beginning “We didn’t know what it was”and that when looking for the ice bed “Cam Century appeared”. This radar, designed for MAKE INTERNAL ICE LAYERS WITH GREAT PRECISIONallowed to detect the base, but at first, the objective of the mission was to assess the solidity of the ice layer and its possible effects on the increase in sea level due to climate change.

Image of the Century Military Base captured by NASA NASA/JPL





Camp Centuryalso known as “The city under ice”was built in 1959 by the US Army Corps of Army as part of a Military experiment during the Cold War. Its purpose was to test construction techniques in the Arctic and evaluate the viability of launching nuclear missiles from a network of tunnels hidden under snow.

The base had 1.2 km of interconnected tunnels that included bedrooms, a hospital, laboratories, a library, a chapel and even a small underground farm. More than 200 people lived thereand the installation was a pioneer in the use of First portable nuclear reactor in the worldthe PM-2a, which supplied energy to the entire complex, but In 1967, the base was abandoned and was buried under the ice over time.

Archive image of the Century Military Base US Army Corps of Engineers – Wikipedia

Great discovery, but also a great risk

The finding of Camp Century can expose a lot and never better. We say this because due to the accelerated thaw for climate change, the base could be exposed in the coming decades, releasing chemical and nuclear waste that remain trapped under ice Since its abandonment.

Scientists plan future expeditions to evaluate the status of the base and determine if necessary Recover these materials before they represent an environmental danger. For now, Camp Century is still hidden from snow, as a frozen memory of the cold war that NASA has managed to ‘bring back’.





