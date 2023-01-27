The NASA orbiter took a picture of an unusual geological formation on Mars in the form of a “bear face”. On Friday, January 26, reports the portal CNET.

“There are no bears on Mars, but there is a surface formation very similar to a bear,” the publication says.

As the portal notes, the structure of the formation contains a V-shaped hill, resembling the “nose” of a predator, two small round craters – “eyes” – and a circular crack that forms the “oval face”.

The scientists explained that the structure, which can be mistaken for a nose, is probably the mouth of a volcano or a mud spring. The circular fault itself, in their opinion, could have appeared as a result of sedimentation over the impact crater.

The image was taken by the HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from an altitude of about 250 km.

The message about the discovery of an unusual formation on Mars was commented on by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Russians?” – wrote the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram channel.

This is not the first time strange formations have been discovered on Mars. In February last year, Roscosmos and the European Space Agency (ESA) showed photos from Mars with traces of dust devils. A feature of the photographs is the thin, wriggling lines of blue, formed by dust whirlwinds that occur on both Mars and Earth.

The image was taken by the CaSSIS camera aboard the ESA/Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) on February 1, 2021.