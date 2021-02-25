The American space agency NASA publishes a high-resolution panoramic image of Mars, which the robot “Perseverance” took. Scree, hills and horizon can be seen on it, but details as small as three millimeters can also be seen.

D.he American rover “Perseverance” has sent a high-resolution panorama image from Mars. The robot took the picture on Sunday by rotating a camera attached to a mast on its surface once through 360 degrees, the American space agency Nasa announced on Wednesday (local time). A panorama image was then created from 142 photos that were taken in the process, with such high resolution that details of just three to five millimeters near the rover and details of two to three meters further away are clearly visible.

The picture shows, among other things, scree, hills and the horizon around the “Jezero Crater”, a dry lake with a diameter of around 45 kilometers, which the rover is to examine over the next two years. Previously, “Perseverance” (in German: stamina) had already published a first panorama image as well as spectacular video images of its landing and the first sound recordings from the surface of the red planet.

The roughly 1,000 kilogram rover the size of a small car landed on Mars last week – after 203 days of flight and 472 million kilometers traveled. The development and construction of the roughly 2.5 billion dollar (about 2.2 billion euros) rover had taken eight years. He is supposed to search for traces of previous microbial life on Mars and to research the climate and geology of the planet.

“Perseverance” is already the fifth rover that NASA has brought to Mars – the last time “Curiosity” arrived there in 2012. Earlier Mars rovers had also sent panoramic images from the planet to Earth.