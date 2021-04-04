The “Insight” vehicle, which was sent by the US Space Agency to Mars, revealed the truth about seismic and volcanic activity in the Red Planet.

The unmanned spacecraft, which arrived at Mars in November 2018, initially caught a “mysterious roar” for the space agency’s scientists.

And the mission of the vehicle “Insight” is to try to give a comprehensive picture of Mars since its inception 4.5 billion years ago.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that this detected roar, which is a form of earthquakes, has come to be called “the Mars earthquake”, which provides more evidence about the existence of volcanic activity under the surface of the Red Planet.

The “SignTech Daily Scientific” website said that the strength of the earthquakes ranged between 3.1 and 3.3, while the previous earthquakes were between 3.5 and 3.6.

The growl was captured, via a NASA albumin meter, which was specially designed to monitor the planet’s earthquakes, via a robotic arm diving into the Earth of Mars, to protect it from the monsoons to obtain more accurate readings.