The US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed the first audio recording from one of its “Ingenuity” helicopters’ flights on Mars on Friday.

“NASA” reported that the Perseverance probe, which landed on Mars in February, with the small helicopter on board, recorded the sound with a microphone on the fourth flight of “Ingenuity” at the end of April.

This is the first audio recording of a flight on Mars and the first recording made by a spacecraft of another separate spacecraft on another planet.

The Perseverance probe, which weighs about 1,000 kilograms and is the size of a small car, covered a distance of 472 million kilometers on a 203-day journey to reach the Red Planet.

The probe, which took eight years to build and developed and cost about $ 2.5 billion, is to search for the effects of microbial life on Mars and to study the climate and geology of the planet.

Grab headphones and listen to the otherworldly hum of Ingenuity's blades as it headed south to scout a new area on its fourth flight.