NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA, for its acronym in English) have revealed new images taken by the Hubble telescope to which They have applied new techniques to gain quality. In them, you can see a piece, just a small part, of the Veil Nebula, a cloud of hot, ionized gas that arose after the explosion of a massive star, about 8,000 years ago.

This nebula is relatively close to Earth. It is located in the constellation Cygnus (swan), about 21,000 light years from our planet. It seems like a lot, but in astronomical terms it is not so much. The gas cloud is the visible part of the Cygnus loop, that is, a remnant of the supernova that arose after the death of the massive star that was estimated to be 20 times the mass of the Sun.

The image was captured six years ago, last 2015, with the famous Hubble space telescope and using the Wide Field Camera 3 instrument. However, it has not been until now that the telescope operators have been able to process these images again, as well as all the original data, with the new techniques. The intention was to get a sharper image of “the delicate threads of the nebula and the filaments of ionized gas”, as highlighted by ESA in its statement.

The changes between the two versions of images may seem subtle at first, but the fun is in the details, including the colors that can be seen in the same snapshot. “New post-processing methods have further improved the emission details of double ionized oxygen -in blue-, ionized hydrogen and ionized nitrogen -in red-“said ESA.