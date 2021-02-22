NASA released a video captured by Perseverance of his landing on the surface of Mars. Thanks to several cameras, the descent of the car-sized astromobile was immortalized in images as impressive as they were unpublished. These will help NASA teams better understand what happened during the landing, the first of its kind.

The robotic vehicle Perseverance, which landed on February 18 in the Jezero crater of Mars, does not stop surprising the world with audiovisual achievements.

First were black and white images of their landing from a perspective never before achieved by other missions. Then came the “first color photographs” of the surface of the ‘red planet’. These clichés are already impressive, in particular an aerial view of the spacecraft, suspended from cables in its descent stage from the “sky crane”, about meters from the Martian surface, but it was only a preamble.

This Monday, February 22, NASA presented a video captured by Perseverance of its own landing on Mars … and even sounds recorded on the planet.

In the roughly three-minute video, the rover is seen landing in a whirlpool of sand and small rocks lifted from the planet’s surface by the rocket’s powerful engines. Never before had a parachute opened in the Martian atmosphere, nor had a rover descended onto the planet.

“I have sent the videos that I took of my landing on Mars. It was quite a journey! “, Said the robot on its official Twitter account.

I’ve sent back the videos I took of my Mars landing. It was quite the ride! Tune in to see this one-of-a-kind footage and some of my latest pics of Jezero Crater. Comment your questions below or use #CountdownToMars.https://t.co/0FxcmFWbOA – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

Six cameras located on three different components of the spacecraft were necessary to obtain this historical material.

But this video is not only spectacular and intended for the public: it is also an invaluable aid for the mission teams to decide the first routes of the Perseverance rover. It is also a means of observing how the various components of the spacecraft functioned during landing.

Additionally, the video can help answer many questions about the maneuver environment. For example, how much dust and rocks were moved? “These images and videos are what we have dreamed of for years,” said Allen Chen, head of landing for NASA.

Perseverance’s journey could also be detailed in another unprecedented way: thanks to a microphone. At a press conference, Dave Gruel, head of the entry, descent and landing camera for this mission, presented sound recordings made on Mars. The expert invited the auditors to close their eyes and imagine themselves on the planet’s surface.

For her part, Pauline Hwang, strategic director of the mission, reassured the public regarding the state of the beautiful robot: “It is doing very well and is healthy on the surface of Mars. It is still very functional and impressive.”

The descent and landing of the spacecraft is the most elaborate and difficult feat in the history of robotic spaceflight. The chosen place, the Jezero crater, was the riskiest ever attempted due to its relief.

However, the scientists say there is no more ideal place to pursue Perseverance’s main goal: to search for fossil traces of microbial life preserved in sediments believed to have been deposited around the delta.

Perseverance sailed through space for nearly seven months, traveling 293 million miles (472 million km) before traversing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour (19,000 km per hour) to begin its descent to the planet’s surface. © NASA

The search engine Google celebrated in a peculiar way the different feats of the rover: fireworks are displayed on the results page when the word “Perseverance” is searched in the browser.

With AFP and Reuters