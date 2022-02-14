United States.- The aerospace agency of the United States (NASA), revealed the first images of the james webb space telescope which was launched as part of an ambitious project on December 25.

Through its official blog, NASA explained that the James Webb Space Telescope is about to complete the first phase of months of alignment to the observatory’s main mirror, using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument.

After weeks of work, it was confirmed that the NIRCam was ready to collect light from celestial targets and then identify starlight from the same star in each of the 18 segments of the primary mirror, thus beginning the first imaging tests.

The result is an image mosaic of 18 randomly arranged starlight points, the product of Webb’s misaligned mirror segments reflecting light from the same star onto Webb’s secondary mirror and NIRCam’s detectors.

This image mosaic was created by pointing the telescope at a bright, isolated star in the constellation Ursa Major known as HD 84406.

These apparently distorted images will serve to align and focus the James Webb telescope, as Webb is intended to provide unprecedented images of the universe this coming summer. So the researchers’ task is to gradually adjust each mirror segment until all 18 images become a single star.

“The entire Webb team is ecstatic at how well the first steps of imaging and aligning the telescope are going. We were so happy to see the light coming to NIRCam.” said Marcia Rieke, principal investigator for the NIRCam instrument.

The researchers explained that each point is unique in the mosaic of images is the same star that appears in the image of each of the 18 segments of the primary Webb space. This information will be used by engineers to determine the alignment of each of the segments which will make the telescope functional for science operations.