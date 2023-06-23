Diego Sousai

06/23/2023 – 2:36 am

A new animation, recently released by NASA, highlights the disturbing rise in sea levels over the last three decades. The satellite data, accumulated since 1993, has been transformed into a stunning visualization by Andrew J. Christensen, a data visualization specialist at the space agency.

Since collection began, sea levels have risen by more than three inches—roughly the length of a hand. This increase may seem small, but viewing it, with water lapping against a window, makes the consequences palpable.

+ Ice sheets are melting and raising sea levels, according to satellite data

During this same period, large companies such as ExxonMobil continued to produce fossil fuels despite known devastating weather effects. Coastal communities are already feeling the impacts of these emissions.

Unless emissions are drastically reduced to zero, millions of people are expected to suffer as the seas encroach on their coastal cities.

In order to bring the raw data to life and highlight the real dangers of climate change, the space agency created a captivating animation. It represents sea level rise over the years through the visual metaphor of looking into a ship’s porthole.

Oceans absorb about 90% of the heat we humans add to the system. As they heat up, they expand in volume and further increase the water level. This process is accelerated by melting polar layers and storm surges intensified by global warming.

Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Sciences Division argues that “we have this clear view of recent sea level rise” thanks to the systematic collection made by satellites over the last thirty years.

According to Matthew England, an oceanographer and climate scientist at the University of New South Wales (Sydney), “By soaking up all that heat, the oceans can create a false sense of security about the speed of climate change.”

Zachary Labe, a climate scientist at Princeton University, shared the alarming animation on Twitter as part of NASA’s “Vital Signs” series. This series compares global environmental changes to human vital signs like body temperature or respiratory rate.

Other studies have also drawn attention to the worrying conditions on the ocean surface. In the North Atlantic, temperatures never seen so early in the year are being recorded, covering millions of square kilometers according to Colin McCarthy – student at the University of California (Davis).

Farhana Sultana – a researcher focused on water governance and climate justice at Syracuse University – added that such instability will generate increasingly chaotic challenges for our planet.

It is hoped that visualizations such as these will raise awareness of the imminent threats to which we are all subject and inspire effective solutions in the face of this crisis.























