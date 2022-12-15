NASA revealed five hidden messages inside its latest spacecraft, “Orion”, from the “Artemis 1” lunar mission.
The unmanned vehicle was filled with special items as it traveled around the moon, before returning to Earth last Sunday.
NASA challenged the public to search an interior image of the Orion capsule for what it described as “fun puzzles, hidden messages and visual references.”
The US space agency revealed the answers to the challenge on December 10, one day before Orion returned to Earth and landed in the Pacific Ocean.
While the capsule carried with it Shaun the Sheep and Snoopy, four LEGO minifigures, 245 silver pins, two dolls in orange spacesuits, and a tech demo using Amazon’s Alexa, the crew cabin contained five messages. Also hidden, some secret honors.
The red bird in the upper right of the cabin was a tribute to Mark Geyer, former Orion program director and Johnson Space Center director, who passed away in 2021.
The bird represents the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, of which Geyer was a huge fan.
And above the Callisto-Alexa demo area in the middle there are some strange dots. They are, in fact, Morse codes that bear the name “Charlie” (when read from the bottom up), a reference to Charlie Lundquist, the deputy director of the Orion program, who died in 2020, and had been working on the Orion program since 2008. .
Below the Callisto-Alexa, in front of the pilot’s seat, a series of numbers can be seen beginning with 1. These are the country codes for each country that developed the spacecraft’s European Service Unit, representing the United States, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain, and the Netherlands.
Elsewhere, the letters CBAGF can be spotted – on the starboard side, next to the pilot’s seat and under a window.
CBAGF represents musical notes to Frank Sinatra’s 1964 song “Fly Me to the Moon”.
Finally, there is a binary code for the number 18 above the pilot’s seat. It aims to learn about the history of NASA’s travel to the moon with the Apollo program and to celebrate the return of a human spacecraft to the moon after Apollo 17 of the generation of Artemis.
