NASA plans no earlier than Sunday, April 11, to make the first attempt at an Ingenuity helicopter flight on Mars. This is reported on the site American Space Agency.

It is noted that the helicopter survived the first cold night on the Red Planet, where the temperature drops to minus 90 degrees Celsius.

Initially, the first Martian helicopter, weighing only 1.8 kilograms, was inside the Perseverance rover. Ingenuity separated from the rover and was launched to the surface in Jezero Crater.

In March, the Perseverance rover rode the surface of Mars for the first time. The total travel time of the robot was 33 minutes. During this time, he covered 6.5 meters: 4 meters forward and another 2.5 after turning 150 degrees. So scientists tested the equipment of the rover for the subsequent calibration of its systems. According to NASA, the robot responded excellently to the teams of the creators.