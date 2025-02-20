Less than 24 hours after raising the probability of impact with the land of asteroid 2024 YR4 at 3.1 % NASA has updated the calculations and reduced it to 1.5 %, the US space agency has reported in a statement.

NASA’s note explains that after a week of visibility limited by the full moon, the skies are now darker and that has allowed astronomers to resume the observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 and reduce the probability of impact to half.

The Center for Studies of Objects close to NASA Earth (CNEOS) has modified calculations in just 24 hours. Thus, on February 18, the CNEs raised the impact probability of the asteroid at 3.1 %, the highest ever recorded by NASA for an object of this size or greater, But the data collected during the night reduced the probability of impact at 1.5 %.

2024 YR4 has a diameter between 40 and 90 meters, and on the Turin scale (maximum 10), which measures the risk of an asteroid, remains in 3, that is, it deserves attention from astronomers.

“Every additional night of observations improves our understanding of Where could the asteroid be on December 22, 2032 and underlines the importance of collecting enough data so that our planetary defense experts can determine the future risk for the Earth, “explains NASA’s note.

The agency expects The probability of impact continues to evolve as new observations of asteroid 2024 YR4 are made in “the next few days and weeks” points. Pso that the probability of impact is reduced to zero, the earth would have to be out of the range of possible locations of asteroid 2024 YR4 on December 22, 2032.

Also, too There is a (much smaller) probability that this asteroid impacts the moon. NASA’s current calculations estimate this impact probability at 0.8 %. The asteroid will have a close step to our planet again in December 2028although it can be observed from spring that same year. That would be the occasion for, if it has not been done before, establishing the trajectory of the rock.