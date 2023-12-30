Space agency brought samples from asteroid Bennu this year; will launch the first manned mission to the Moon in 50 years next

NASA released a video, on December 12, to celebrate its main achievements in 2023. Call “Nothing is beyond our reach”the production recalls the OSIRIS-REx mission, which brought the first samples of the asteroid Bennu to Earth, and the launch of the Psyche mission to study a metal asteroid located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

“We are united by deep space exploration and will continue with our friends and neighbors. We want to protect our planet by understanding it better”said NASA director Bill Nelson.

The video also reports progress in preparations for the Artemis 2 mission, which will be the first manned trip to the Moon in 50 years. It also celebrates the 1-year anniversary of the operation of the James Webb super telescope, responsible for recording images and sounds in space.

PLANS FOR 2024

In another video, titled “Onward and upward” and published on Wednesday (Dec 27), the North American space agency presents the missions and launches planned for next year. “In 2024, NASA will break barriers and limits, making the impossible possible”says the production.

Explorations to the Moon are among the space agency's main targets. NASA will seek to study the satellite's south pole, in addition to searching for ice and other resources.

In November, the Artemis 2 mission should be launched, in which the crew will carry out a 10-day flyby around the Moon to test human exploration capabilities. Furthermore, the space agency plans to advance preparations for Artemis 3, which will be the first mission to land on the Moon since the Apollo mission in 1972.