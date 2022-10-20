The James Webb Space Telescope has shown scientists new images of the Pillars of Creation, a collection of interstellar gas and dust from the Eagle Nebula. Snapshots published US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Wednesday, October 19th.

“New images of the Pillars of Creation by the Webb Telescope will help scientists update their models of star formation by more accurately counting new stars and the amount of gas and dust in the area,” NASA added.

Clouds of cosmic dust resemble rocks, for which they received their name. The first photograph of the Pillars of Creation was taken by the Hubble telescope in 1995, but those shots were not very clear and detailed.

James Webb is the largest space telescope with a mirror with a diameter of 6.5 meters. The device was launched by NASA into space on December 25, 2021 with the participation of the European and Canadian space agencies.

In September, NASA released the first images of a planet outside our solar system. The exoplanet is 6-12 times the mass of Jupiter and younger than the other known planets – it is only 15 million to 20 million years old, while the Earth is 4.5 billion years old.

July 12, “James Webb” showed the first five pictures of the universe. The photographs, consisting of 150 million pixels, show the light that traveled to the telescope for billions of years.