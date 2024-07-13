NASA on Friday released two images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope of two galaxies, one called the Penguin and the other the Egg, merging like a cosmic ballet as the US space agency celebrates two years since it unveiled the space telescope’s first scientific results.

Webb launched into space in 2021 and began collecting data the following year. The space telescope has reshaped our understanding of the early universe by capturing stunning images. The two galaxies being imaged lie 326 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Hydra. A light-year is the distance light travels in a year, or 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers).

“We see two galaxies, each with a population of billions of stars,” said Jane Rigby, NASA’s lead scientist on the Webb project. “The two galaxies are in the process of merging. This is a common way that galaxies, like our own, form over time, growing from small galaxies, like the ones Webb discovered shortly after the Big Bang, to mature galaxies like our own Milky Way.”

Since Webb began operating, the telescope has observed galaxies teeming with stars that formed within a few hundred million years of the Big Bang event that inaugurated the universe some 13.8 billion years ago.

The two merging galaxies are known together as Arb 142. They appear in the images amid a haze of stars and gas as they slowly merge.

The Penguin Galaxy is so named because its shape from a telescope resembles that of a flightless bird, including a beak-like region. The galaxy is officially called NGC 2936. It is a spiral galaxy, but it is now slightly distorted. The Egg Galaxy is also named for its shape, and is officially called NGC 2937. It is a compact elliptical galaxy. Together, they look like a penguin guarding an egg.

NASA says their interaction began between 25 and 75 million years ago, and they are expected to become one galaxy hundreds of millions of years from now.

Webb discovered the oldest known galaxies and provided insight into areas such as the formation of planets outside our solar system and the nature of star-forming regions in the universe.

“This mission has allowed us to look at the most distant galaxies ever observed and understand the very early stages of the universe in a new way,” said Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters. “For example, with Webb, we found that these very early galaxies were much more massive and luminous than we expected, which raises the question: How did they get so big so quickly?”

Webb was designed to be more sensitive than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, which is also still operating. Webb looks at the universe primarily in infrared light, while Hubble examined the universe primarily in optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

“Webb is the largest and most powerful telescope ever to go into space,” said Clampin. “It specializes in capturing infrared light, wavelengths of light longer than our eyes can see. Because of its incredible sensitivity to these wavelengths, we can peer back into the early universe in a way that previous missions could not, seeing through the dust and gas at the heart of star formation, and examining the composition of atmospheres outside the solar system like never before.”

Looking ahead, Clampin added, “some of Webb’s most exciting discoveries will be things we haven’t even thought of yet.”