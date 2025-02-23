Safe. The impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 against the Earth, which a few days ago was more than 3.1%, has been going down and has currently fallen to almost zero, specifically, specifically, at 0.003878%.

The POT has reduced to zero the classification of the object on the Turin scale (maximum 10), which It measures the risk of an asteroid.

2024 YR4, which was discovered on December 27 and has a diameter between 40 and 90 metersreached last Wednesday, February 19, the greatest probability of impact ever registered for a body exceeding 30 meters.

With the passing of the days, the calculations have been adjusted. A few days ago, NASA explained that “every additional night of observations improves our understanding where the asteroid could be on December 22, 2032 and Underline the importance to collect enough data so that our planetary defense experts can determine the future risk for the Earth. “

The asteroid will have a step close to our planet again in December 2028although it can be observed from spring that same year. That would be the occasion for, if it has not been done before, establishing the trajectory of the rock.