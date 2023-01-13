Mexico.- On the night of Thursday, January 12, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recorded a live video from the International Space Station (ISS) where part of Mexico is seenfrom the United States, Cuba and other countries.

Space lover, DEBATE is the right place for you if you live with the desire to go beyond the terrestrial limits, because we have for you images of our planet from the heights.

The video that you will see later was published on Facebook thanks to the account 'NASA ZONE'where it was published under the name "At this moment we are passing through the USA…".

It is not the first time that the United States space agency publishes images of different areas of the Earth seen from the ISSbut it is one of the first in months to focus on southern Mexico.

In the clip you can see zone lights in the south of the republic such as Chiapas, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and some central entities.

Despite the fact that little can be appreciated due to the height and some clouds, the silhouette of Mexico is marked thanks to the lights left by the human footprint.