The US space agency NASA released Monday the first video of the arrival of the Perseverance rover to Mars. The video, which lasts 3 minutes and 25 seconds, shows the deployment of the parachute and the contact of the vehicle with the surface of the red planet. “These are really amazing videos,” said Michael Watkins, NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory director. “This is the first time that we have been able to capture an event like the arrival on Mars.”