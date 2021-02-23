Washington (AFP)

The US Space Agency “NASA” published the first audio clip from Mars, which is a faint sound of the wind caught by the rover “Perseverance” .. And NASA engineers released a short audio clip of what they said was a gust of wind on the surface of the Red Planet, as the clip showed, and its duration is three Minutes and 25 seconds, he opened the parachute and the rover landed on the planet’s surface in a cloud of dust. “These are really great footage … It is the first time that we have been able to photograph an event on Mars,” said Michael Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.