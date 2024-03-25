Experiments in the weightless space environment have led to “crazy progress” in the fight against cancerofficials said NASA at a recent event that highlighted an important and personal initiative by US President Joe Biden.

NASA: the absence of gravity has brought significant progress in the fight against cancer

Space is “a unique place for research,” NASA astronaut Frank Rubio said at the event in Washington.

The 48-year-old doctor and former military helicopter pilot conducted cancer research during his recent mission on the International Space Station (ISS), orbiting about 400 kilometers (250 miles) above the Earth's surface.

Not only do the cells age more quickly, speeding up research, but their structures are also described as “purer”.

“They don't all clump together (like they do) on Earth due to gravity. They are suspended in space,” allowing better analysis of their molecular structures, NASA chief Bill Nelson told AFP in an interview.

NASA research conducted in space can help make cancer drugs more effective, Nelson added.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck conducted ISS research with Keytruda, an anti-cancer drug that patients now receive intravenously.

Its key ingredient is difficult to turn into a liquid. One solution is crystallization, a process often used in drug manufacturing.

In 2017, Merck conducted experiments to see whether crystals would form more quickly in space than on Earth.

Nelson used two images to demonstrate the difference. The first showed a blurry, transparent dot. But in the second, numerous light gray spots had emerged.

That photo showed that smaller, more uniform crystals were forming in space and that they “formed better,” Nelson said.

A new drug is coming

Thanks to this NASA research, researchers will be able to produce a drug that can be administered by injection in a doctor's office instead of through long, painful chemotherapy treatments, he added.

Merck has identified techniques that can help it mimic the effects of these crystals on Earth as it works to develop a drug that can be stored at room temperature. However, years can pass between research in space and the widespread availability of a drug developed there.

Cancer research in space began more than 40 years ago, but has become “revolutionary” in recent years, said Nelson, a former Democratic senator who himself traveled to space in 1986.

“We use the languages ​​of space to find the edges of cancer,” added W. Kimryn Rathmell, director of the National Cancer Institute, a federally funded research organization.

The “Cancer Moonshot” initiative

Biden launched the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative in 2016, when he was then vice president, echoing a speech by John F. Kennedy some 60 years earlier in which he outlined the audacious goal of putting an American on the Moon.

The “Moonshot” goal is to halve the cancer death rate over the next quarter century, saving four million lives, according to the White House.

The battle with cancer, the second leading cause of death in the country after heart disease, hits home for Biden, who lost his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015.

“We all know someone — and most of us love someone — who has fought this terrible disease,” Xavier Becerra, Biden's secretary of Health and Human Services, told reporters Thursday at NASA headquarters.

cancer cell made in 3d software

“As we did in the race to the Moon,” he added, “we believe that our technology and the scientific community are capable of making the impossible a reality when it comes to ending cancer as we know it.”

However, political realities could hinder this ambitious goal. Congress allocated just over $25 billion to NASA for 2024, 2% less than the previous year and well below what the White House had requested.

But Rathmell of the Cancer Institute has hope.

“The capacity of space to capture the imagination is enormous,” he said. And space cancer research has a firm goal: “It can save lives.”