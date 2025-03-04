17:41 Departed on June 5, 2024 The adventure of Williams and Wilmore began on June 5 of last year. Then, the Starliner ship rose from the NASA facilities in Cabo Cañaveral (Florida) towards the International Space Station and everything seemed to be good at first.

17:33 Williams and Wilmore, 272 days in space Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been in the International Space Station (ISS) for 272 days, when most space missions last for about six months, so it is not usual to spend about nine at the International Space Station.

17:31 Return mid -March The two astronauts who were originally going to spend only eight days in space, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, will also talk to Cosmonaut Nick Hague about his return, scheduled in the middle of March.

