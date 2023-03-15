Within two years, a woman and a non-white person will be the first humans to set foot on the south pole of the Moon. The sun will be very low on the horizon. Crater rims and mountains will cast very long shadows that will hide much of the terrain. In the light areas there will be more than 50 degrees, while in the darkest parts the temperature will drop to more than 200 degrees below zero. It’s hostile and brand new territory for humanity that required a totally revamped astronaut suit.

The US space agency (NASA) has presented today the new suit that the first astronauts to walk on the Moon in 50 years will wear, as part of the mission Artemis 3which will be launched in 2025. Together with officials from the space agency, spokespersons for Axiom Space, the company that has developed the diving suits for 228 million dollars, participate in the event.

The south pole of the Moon is a strategic territory whose exploration is disputed by the great space powers, including the US and China. It is likely that there are large amounts of frozen water here in the perpetual shadow areas where the sun never reaches. The water will be essential to sustain future colonies, make fuel and test all the systems necessary to fulfill the next big dream for NASA and Europe: to take astronauts to Mars.

The full-length suit during the presentation. David J. Phillip (AP)

“This is the suit that will get us there,” Bob Cabana, NASA vice president, has said about the lunar surface and, in the future, the red planet. The last time NASA developed similar suits was 40 years ago, for the space shuttle program, which operated between 1981 and 2011, recalled Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, where the suit was introduced.

The suit presented today is black with orange trim, but the one we will see on the Moon will be white, Axiom officials explained while a volunteer greeted the public, crouched down and made other movements inside the diving suit. “We are going to take civilization to the Moon and beyond,” said Mike Suffredini, CEO of the company, who has said that 50% of all development is based on previous studies that NASA had done for 10 years.

Last summer, the US space agency announced the 13 possible locations for the South Pole among which the final landing site will be in 2025. Each of these marked regions (in a quadrilateral shape) measures approximately 15 kilometers on each side, and within them , the landing site is located with an accuracy of 100 meters. All the points are about six degrees from the south pole, are elevated areas and therefore well lit, and are relatively close to shadowy craters where there may be abundant ice. China is considering some of these places to send a robotic mission there.

The new suits will be true individual spacecraft, entered through a rear hatch, and include all the systems to keep explorers comfortable and safe from temperatures, radiation, and fine lunar regolith. Powerful headlights will allow astronauts to see around them despite backlighting as they traverse the terrain and pick up up to 100kg of rocks. This new generation of suits will allow for much more natural movements than their predecessors, NASA explains, so we will no longer see astronauts moving around in comical jumps like half a century ago. The suit does still have a diaper, which is there in case the explorers can’t hold out during their six-hour lunar excursions. The helmet carries video cameras, thus humanity will see for the first time a lunar exploration in high definition.

The same uniform, with some modification, will serve for spacewalks on the International Space Station, the future Gateway lunar station, and, in the more distant future, Mars exploration.

