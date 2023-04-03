The Americans Christina Koch, Victor Glober and Reid Wiseman, and the Canadian Jeremy Hanson, will be the four astronauts who will travel aboard the Orion spacecraft as part of the Artemis II mission, the first manned flight around our satellite in more than 50 years. This was announced this Monday by NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) at an event held at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Artemis II mission will serve as a major test for NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to send astronauts to the Moon to establish a sustainable presence there and eventually prepare for human exploration of Mars. Although it will not include a lunar landing, the crew will use the Orion spacecraft to make observations and measurements of the Moon and its environment, as well as test the spacecraft’s life support systems and validate the capabilities and techniques necessary for humans to live and work in deep space in the future.

As planned, these four astronauts will be propelled by NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and fly 8,889 km beyond the Moon before completing a lunar flyby and returning to Earth. During the 10-day trip, the ship will splash down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego (California) and the astronauts will be picked up by a recovery team of NASA and Department of Defense personnel.

Map of the Artemis II mission.



POT







“The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people who work tirelessly to take us to the stars. This is your crew, this is our crew, this is humanity’s crew,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen each have their own story, but together they represent our creed: E pluribus unum, out of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of sailors and star dreamers: the Artemis Generation.”

The three stages of Artemis



The name ‘Artemis’ refers to the Greek goddess of the hunt and the moon. The first phase of the program, Artemis I, was completed on December 11, 2022 and consisted of an unmanned flight that tested NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion spacecraft, which it traveled 2.2 million kilometers in three weeks and passed a ‘bare’ 130 kilometers from the lunar surface.

The second phase, Artemis II, will take place at the end of 2023, according to the current calendar, but the final date has not yet been announced and is subject to possible changes. For its part, Artemis III is scheduled for 2024 and will be the first human landing on the Moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The astronauts who fly the Artemis II mission around the Moon will not be the same as those who land on the satellite during Artemis III. NASA has stated its intentions that the crews for these missions include diversity of race, gender, and experience and that the astronauts come from a variety of disciplines, including science, engineering, and medicine, as well as military and civilian pilots.