NASA announced that sending a new crew to the International Space Station, which was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed by one day due to weather concerns.

NASA said that the new date at which the launch was scheduled to be carried out is 03:53 GMT on Monday.

The Crew 8 crew, consisting of three American astronauts and a Russian astronaut, is scheduled to be sent to the International Space Station from the Cape Canaveral Space Center in Florida aboard the Crew Dragon capsule of the private space company SpaceX, owned by billionaire Elon Musk.

It is noteworthy that NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominic, and Janet Epps, in addition to Russian astronaut Alexander Gribunkin, will spend about six months on the space station conducting research.

This will be the first spaceflight for Epps, Dominik and Gribyonkin, while this is Barratt's third mission aboard the International Space Station. There is currently a crew of seven on board the station.