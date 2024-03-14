NASA: launch of Artemis 5 mission postponed from September 2029 to March 2030

The launch of the Artemis 5 lunar mission, which involves a soft landing of Blue Origin's Blue Moon spacecraft on the surface of the Earth's natural satellite, has been postponed from September 2029 to March 2030, according to the draft budget of the American space agency for the 2025 fiscal year. About it reports SpaceNews publication.

Artemis 5 will be preceded by Artemis 4 and Artemis 3, which will land SpaceX's Starship on the Moon. NASA is requesting a total of $7.62 billion for the Artemis lunar program for fiscal year 2025. In fiscal year 2024, the US space agency received $7.67 billion for Artemis.

Formerly Senior Vice President of Blue Origin John Coulouris stated CBS reported that the Blue Moon lunar lander is scheduled to launch for the first time in 2025.

In May 2023, NASA selected SpaceX competitor Blue Origin to build the Artemis program's second lunar lander.