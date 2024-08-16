The decision on how to bring back the astronauts currently stranded on the International Space Station (ISS) remains a challenge for NASA. The Boeing Starliner, designed to carry astronauts to and from the ISS, has been plagued by delays and technical issues, forcing NASA to explore other options for the safe return of astronauts. Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams.

Background and technical problems with Starliner

The Boeing Starliner was launched successfully on June 5th from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Stationmarking its first manned flight after years of project delays. However, during the flight, a number of problems arose, including Helium leaks and failures in reaction control thrusterswhich are used to maneuver the Starliner in space. These failures forced engineers to POT and Boeing to solve problems from the ground, Extending astronauts’ stay on the ISS beyond the planned week which is now two months or more.

With Starliner docked to the ISS and occupying a port on the Harmony module, there is no place for the Crew-9 mission, scheduled to replace the current ISS crew, to dock until that the Starliner moves or returns to Earth. This further complicates the situation, as the Starliner cannot be autonomously decoupled, and it is needed extra time to update and validate the software that would allow this maneuver.

The alternative plan considered by NASA involves sending to the Starliner capsule returning to Earth without a crew and use a ship of SpaceX to bring astronauts home in early 2025. Ken Bowersox, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, suggested that the possibility of an uncrewed Starliner return has increased recently due to ongoing problems and the need for additional data on the capsule’s airworthiness. However, the Final decisions have not yet been made, as the team continues to evaluate the data and conduct additional analysis

The current situation not only affects astronauts on board the ISS, but also has implications for future missions. The Crew-9 mission, scheduled to launch on September 24, could face changes in their planning if Starliner is not ready to leave its port on Harmony. Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, stressed the need to make a decision by mid-August to ensure the Crew-9 launch date is met, the website reported. Live Science.

This scenario underlines the complexity of the manned space missions and the importance of having redundant systems and contingency options available. While the development of commercial spacecraft such as the Boeing Starliner It is a significant advance in the space exploration, the technical challenges They can still arise, and it is crucial to be prepared to handle such eventualities safely and efficiently.

The decision on how to proceed with the return of astronauts Wilmore and Williams is critical not only for them, but also for the planning of future missions to the ISS. The approach of POT on the safety of astronauts and the integrity of space missions will be critical to determining the best way forward.

