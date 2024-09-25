NASA said the launch of its Crew-9 mission in collaboration with SpaceX has been postponed to September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.

SpaceX’s next Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, is expected to carry a NASA astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station.

Although Hurricane Helene is moving across the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to impact northwest Florida, it is strong enough to bring high winds and heavy rain to Cape Canaveral, where the mission is scheduled to launch.

The Crew-9 mission was originally scheduled to launch no later than August 18, but was delayed by a month to allow more time to analyze issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which is still docked at the station.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov are scheduled to launch aboard a Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, in what will be SpaceX’s ninth crewed rotation mission under the space agency’s commercial program.