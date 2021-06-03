Washington (dpa)

The US space agency “NASA” is planning to launch two new missions to explore the planet Venus, known as “Earth’s twin”. The agency announced that it plans to launch the “Da Vinci” and “Veritas” missions to Venus between 2028 and 2030.

Da Vinci seeks to learn about the composition of the planet’s thick atmosphere, assess how it has changed over time, and determine whether there were oceans on its surface before.

Veritas uses a special type of radar imaging device to prepare a map of the planet, revealing whether it contains active tectonic plates or the remains of volcanic activity.