The POT presented the ambitious project, called “Olympus Project“, with which one seeks build houses on the surface of the Moon by the year 2040 with a 3D printer, according to reports in The New York Times.

The space agency is looking beyond a return to Moon so he is already beginning to plan how to achieve the presence of the humans in our natural satellite.

The POT announced that its partner is ICON, a revolutionary technology company dedicated to the creation of 3D printstogether they seek to build the first human homes on the Moon.

ICON have already used your 3D printer to build houses in the Landincluding homeless shelters and hurricane-resistant homes in Mexico. Now, they intend to use lunar resources, such as dust and rocks from the Moon, to make a concrete-like material that will serve as the basis for future habitable structures on Earth. Moon.

POT and his partner hope that the use of lunar materials will offer a significant advantage, as the structures will be more resistant to the harsh lunar environment, including the sharp and toxic dust that covers the lunar surface.

One of the challenges they must overcome is that the 3D printer can withstand the harsh spatial conditions experienced in the Moon.

The ICON printer will undergo testing at the Marshall Space Flight Center of the POT in February 2023, where its performance in a vacuum and its ability to withstand the radiation levels of space will be evaluated.

In addition to the houses, the POT It is collaborating with universities and private companies in the development of other elements essential for lunar life, such as doors, tiles and furniture. However, the creation of a habitable atmosphere in the Moon remains an open challenge.

Before lunar colonization becomes a reality, the POT must successfully return astronauts to the Moon.

The Artemis program aims to achieve this goal with the mission Artemis 2 scheduled for 2024, which will send astronauts to lunar orbit. Later, the mission Artemis 3scheduled for 2025 or 2026, will allow humans to land at the lunar South Pole with the help of the spacecraft SpaceX Starship.