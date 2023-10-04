NASA plans to build homes on the Moon by 2040

Fifty years after the Apollo 17 mission, with the astronauts spending 75 hours on the lunar surface, the American space agency is aiming for a much longer stay.

The project, according to some experts too ambitious and difficult to implement, involves sending a 3D printer to the Moon which should use cement made up of rock flakes and mineral fragments coming from the upper layer of the cratered surface to proceed with the construction of houses in able to withstand external atmospheric conditions.

First, however, landing platforms will have to be built that will allow the missiles carrying the 3D printers not to come into contact with the dust released.

To carry out the project, NASA, in addition to the latest technologies, also relies on partnerships with universities and private companies, some of which are also developing space furniture and interior design.

Fundamental for the continuation of the ambitious project is the success of the Artemis 2 mission, whose take-off is scheduled for next year and which will include four crew members, which should bring man back to the Moon fifty years after Apollo 17 mission.