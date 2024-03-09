United States.- The American space agency, POT, plans to build housesroads and laboratories on the Moon using a 3D printer.

NASA called this new space program Artemiswhich aims to open a new phase of research and exploration of the Moon.

The Artemis program was officially launched in 2017and consists of a series of long-term missions in order to establish a permanent lunar base.

But for this, it is necessary to make constructions in the Moon using lunar materials, since it would be too complex to use materials from Earth.

For this Proyect, NASA has partnered with ICON, a Texas company dedicated to manufacturing houses with 3D technology.

It is expected that in the future it will be possible to build bases on the Moon with a 3D printer / Photo: Dall-E

NASA hopes that the company will use its technology to build bases on the Moon3D houses are built using large format 3D printers.

The 3D house construction company uses machines They use a nozzle that moves over the ground, depositing layers of cement that form a structure.

It should be noted that build bases on the Moon with 3D technologyit is a long-term plan and the first bases that are built will be relatively simple.

The researcher at the Astrobiology Center (CSIC-INTA), Dr. Miguel Mas Hesse, assures that the “first bases will be like space stations, with a pressurized module deposited on the surface of the Moon“, where the astronauts will be able to stay for several months.

The next step is to build more stable bases using materials found on the Moon, since sending materials from Earth would be “very expensive.”

“In a next phase, it is planned to use inflatable structures which will be covered with more than half a meter of regolith (the stones found on the lunar surface)so that they protect these structures from micrometeorites and radiation.” Commented Dr. Miguel Mas Hesse.

Larger 3D printing machines would be shipped later for the construction of more solid structures such as landing and take-off platforms and that instead of working with cement, They will work based on molten regolithso the structures would be very solid.

However, one of the problems for the construction of bases on the Moonare environmental conditions such as vacuum, radiation, micrometeorites and lunar dust, which are capable of damaging or destroying any unprotected mechanism.

It is expected that astronauts will be able to live on the bases and constructions without suits, in addition to this the challenge of searching for water is addedsince it is known that in some polar areas of the Moon, there is solid water and part of the lunar regolith is composed of water, which would be feasible to obtain, but the amount of energy that will be needed for all this technology is unknown.

At the moment there is no date to start construction on the Moon, but it is expected to be before the year 2040.

