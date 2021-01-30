The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has scheduled new firing tests of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket engines at the end of February.

As reported on website NASA, the test of four engines will be carried out at the test facility in Mississippi.

In January, firing tests of the engines of the Space Launch System carrier rocket have already passed there, they were completed ahead of schedule. The tests were supposed to last about eight minutes, but the engines worked simultaneously for just over a minute.

After testing, experts have reviewed the data on early shutdown of engines and are ready for further testing.

Recall that NASA in the spring of 2019 announced the Artemis lunar program project, which includes three stages. The first envisages the unmanned flight of the Orion spacecraft installed on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket around the Moon and its return to Earth.

In October 2020, NASA signed a space exploration agreement with Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates and Japan.