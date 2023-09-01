On August 20, the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) acknowledged that its probe moon-25 “ceased its existence as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon.” A day before, it had issued a brief statement that made one fear the worst, since “an emergency situation arose on board the robotic probe that did not allow the maneuver to be carried out with the specified parameters.” The error was simple and fatal: the probe was given more impulse than necessary, in one of the approach maneuvers to the Moon, which ended with the device crashing to the ground. The Roscosmos measurements left no room for doubt, but we now have visual confirmation thanks to NASA, which has located the crater left by the probe in the lunar soil.

The Russian space agency had published an estimate of the point of impact on August 21, which allowed NASA technicians to send the commands to the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) to try to capture images of the area a couple of days later. By comparing previous images of that location, the orbiter team “found a small new crater,” explains NASA it’s a statement.

NASA has located the Russian spacecraft that crashed into the Moon Pot

The “before” image was taken in June 2022 and “therefore, the crater formed some time after that date,” explains the US space agency. “Since this new crater is close to the estimated impact point of moon-25the LRO team concludes that it likely came from that mission, rather than a natural impact,” which could have created a meteorite.

More information

The new crater is about 10 meters in diameter and is located on the inner edge of the Pontécoulant G crater, about 400 kilometers from Roscosmos’ planned landing point for its probe. moon-25. This mission was the first in modern Russia to the Moon and was considered the heir to Moon-24the last Soviet probe to reach the satellite and which also returned a sample of the lunar soil in 1976.

The LRO orbiter has also allowed the mission module to observe on the lunar surface Chandrayaan-3, which managed to land successfully in the southern region of the satellite just four days after Russia crashed its probe looking for the same target. The race for the lunar south pole ended with a photo finish double: the one of moon-25 creating a crater and Chandrayaan-3 smoothly reaching the goal.

