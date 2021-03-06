NASA: Perseverance covers 6.5 meters on its first flight on Mars

The US Space Agency (NASA) said that the agency’s “Perseverance” spacecraft made its first flight on the red planet (Mars), moving 6.5 meters in 33 minutes.

The short flight on Thursday was a test of navigation as the probe systems were being tested. NASA aims to have Perseverance make trips of 200 meters or more once it begins its scientific exploration.

The probe moved forward 4 meters, then turned to the left, then retreated 2.5 meters to stop temporarily.

“The probe’s six-propulsion system responded beautifully,” said Anis Zarifyan, a NASA engineer.

“We are now confident that the driving system is ready to operate and capable of transporting us to wherever the science leads us within the next two years,” he added.

The spacecraft, which weighs about 1,000 kilograms and is the size of a small car, landed on Mars in a precarious landing maneuver on February 18 after a journey of about 480 million kilometers through space.

Perseverance is expected to study the Martian surface for at least two years, examining the climate and geology and collecting samples of rocks and soil.

The spacecraft landed in a huge crater called “Jizero”, the site of a 3.5 billion-year-old former lake that scientists say could provide evidence of previous microbes on Mars.

Mars has had water on its surface for billions of years, a fact that has led to speculation that there may have been some form of life on this planet.

On Tuesday, the mission tested the robotic arm of the probe, “Perseverance”, which will be the main tool used to closely examine the geological characteristics of the crater.

Then the robotic arm will drill and take samples.

Last week, the spacecraft sent its first 360-degree image of the planet’s surface, showing a desolate region of geological formations, including a wind-carved rock and the edge of the ancient crater.