After a special reception, NASA successfully opened the pressurized compartment of the Osiris-Rex mission probe, which had previously collected fragments from a distant asteroid. In a statement issued by the space agency, it was announced that an intriguing discovery was made inside the capsule, and the need for a thorough analysis of the valuable sample was highlighted, given the complexity and precision required to obtain it.

The Osiris-Rex mission, which landed in the Utah desert in the United States last Sunday, thus culminating seven years of space travel, It carried a sample obtained in 2020 from the asteroid Bennu. According to first estimates, this sample It contained approximately 250 grams of material coming from said asteroid.

However, the mission was not without setbacks, since during the collection operation, NASA realized that the lid of the collection container could not close properly. Despite this challenge, the sample was secured and transferred to the probe as planned.

However, due to this inconvenience, scientists anticipated the possibility of finding remains of the sample outside the collection compartment, in the surrounding box, since it was not certain that all the material had been adequately protected.

NASA has successfully opened the capsule of the Osiris-Rex mission, which returned to Earth with samples from the asteroid Bennu. Photo: NASA.

NASA scientists found black dust and remains of Bennu

On Tuesday afternoon, at the Johnson Space Center facility in Houston, Texas, scientists managed to open a first lid on one of the laboratory’s airtight chambers. In this point, They found “black dust and remains”according to the space agency, although it was not specified whether these remains corresponded to fragments of the asteroid or some other type of sediment.

The collected material will be subjected to a thorough analysis, and a “careful disassembly process” of the collection compartment will be carried out in order to access the main sample found inside, in accordance with what is indicated by NASA .

Osiris REx mission results on Bennu will be released on October 11

A press conference is scheduled for next October 11 in which more details about the exhibition will be announced. He Analysis of the composition of the asteroid Bennu will allow scientists to expand their understanding about the formation of the Solar System and the development of habitable conditions on Earth.

Scientists will conduct close analysis of these materials to better understand the formation of the Solar System and the habitability of Earth. Photo: NASA.

Researchers believe that this celestial body, which has a diameter of 500 meters, houses significant amounts of carbon and water molecules trapped in minerals. Although the probability of asteroid Bennu impacting Earth in 2182 is small (one in 2700), an event of such magnitude would be catastrophic. In 2022, NASA managed to divert the trajectory of an asteroid through a shocking intervention.

The space probe was received by NASA in a security fence

The American space probe Osiris-Rex, launched in 2016, collected the sample from the asteroid Bennu almost three years ago. Her return to Earth was scheduled for Sunday around 9 a.m. (local time), or 12 noon in Argentina, at a military rehearsal area located in the west of the state of Utah.

The Osiris-Rex probe, launched in 2016, completed its mission by returning to Earth. Photo: NASA.

Four hours before its arrival at Earth, about 108,000 kilometers away, the Osiris-Rex probe released the capsule containing the sample. The final descent process lasted 13 minutes. The capsule entered the atmosphere at a speed of 43,000 km/h, reaching a maximum temperature of around 2800°C, according to the space agency.

Two successive parachutes ensured a soft landing of the capsule in the desert, where it was recovered by personnel present in the area. Reaching a 650 km2 target area was compared to “throwing a dart across a basketball court and hitting the target,” explained Rich Burns, NASA’s Osiris-Rex project manager.