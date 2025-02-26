In this same week we have seen how Jesús Calleja becomes the third Span Normal thing that more people can access, although at the moment only those with a lot of money can allow it.

But what is clear is that The number of spacecraft that rise to space will multiply over the yearsthat means more and more people out of orbit and consequently, more and more space trash. The NASA Lunar Recycle project is a pioneering initiative designed to address one of the most critical challenges of long -term space exploration: Waste management.

As humanity prepares to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon through the Artemis program, the need for innovative solutions for recycling and reuse of materials becomes increasingly important, and therefore NASA has opened the Luna Recycle project.

This project consists of a challenge that invites innovators and experts around the world to Develop technologies capable of processing and recycling waste generated during lunar missions. This includes a wide range of materials, from food containers and used clothing to remains of scientific experiments and equipment components.

The goal is transform these waste into valuable resources that can be reused by astronauts, thus reducing the dependence on terrestrial supplies and minimizing the environmental impact of the missions.

The ability to recycle and reuse materials on the moon is essential for the sustainability of long -term missions. By reducing the need to transport supplies from Earth, The costs and risks associated with space exploration are reduced. In addition, lunar recycling contributes to the protection of the lunar environment, avoiding the accumulation of waste and promoting a more responsible approach to space exploration.

Anyone can present their idea for the project, and it is that NASA says they are looking for scientists, engineers and anyone in generaland they do not look for any recycling system, but an innovative one. Giving the key is not for less, since not only would you be solving a problem of the future, but This agency offers a reward of three million dollars for whom it wins.

What is the Artemis I program?

NASA Artemis I mission is the first step of the Artemis program, an ambitious space project that seeks to take the first woman to the moon to the first woman. The goal is to establish a sustainable presence on the lunar surface from installed bases In said satellite, with an eye on future missions to Mars.