The Orion capsule of NASA’s Artemis 1 mission landed in the Pacific on Sunday. This is a further step towards the return of humans to the moon.

San Diego – The unmanned “Orion” capsule of NASA’s moon mission “Artemis 1” has been back on earth since Sunday (December 11). After almost 26 days in space, a picture-perfect landing was made in the Pacific off the Mexican coast. “Water landing,” wrote the US space agency on Twitter. A “historic day,” said NASA boss Bill Nelson proudly. The test mission is considered an important step for the return of humans to the moon, with the long-term goal of a journey to Mars.

“Artemis 1”: NASA mission reached all planned milestones

The “Artemis 1” mission was not under a good star at first after cost explosions and repeated launch postponements – due to technical problems or stormy weather. On November 16, “Orion” finally took off from Cape Canaveral with the “Space Launch System” rocket. Spectacular live images showed on Sunday how the capsule, slowed down by parachutes, touched down in the sea.

All of the planned milestones were ticked off for almost four weeks: flyby the moon, swinging into the moon’s orbit, swinging out of the moon’s orbit, another flyby on the moon – and now the landing. NASA was even able to announce a new record. “Orion” traveled a total of 1.4 million miles through space, flew around the moon and collected important data, NASA said.

“Historical moment”: Successful test for NASA lunar mission

“We’re one step closer to sending astronauts to the moon,” congratulated US Vice President Kamala Harris on Twitter. The German astronaut Alexander Gerst was also enthusiastic. “A historic moment and milestone in space travel,” he wrote on Twitter. “Humanity once again has a spacecraft that can carry humans beyond Earth orbit to explore the Moon and Mars.”

The day the “Orion” capsule landed on Earth was historically interesting. Exactly 50 years earlier – on December 11, 1972 – “Apollo 17” had landed on the moon as the last manned visit from Earth to date. Overall, the United States was the only country to date to land twelve astronauts on the moon with the “Apollo” missions between 1969 and 1972.

NASA’s “Artemis” program: Return of humans to the moon – and more

NASA chief Nelson said on Sunday the goal now is to learn from future lunar missions to explore the cosmos. At the end of the 2030s, they wanted to go to Mars with humans – “and then even further out”. According to NASA plans, the first manned flight (“Artemis 2”) around the moon could take place in two years.

Another flight with astronauts including a moon landing (“Artemis 3”) is to follow. The “Artemis” program, named after the Greek goddess of the moon, also envisages a woman and a non-white person on the moon for the first time. (ph/dpa)