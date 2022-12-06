When NASA’s Viking 1 probe made history as the first spacecraft to land on Mars on July 20, 1976, it sent back images of a landscape no one expected.

These first images taken from the ground showed a surprisingly rocky surface in the red planet’s northern equatorial region, rather than the smooth plains and flood channels expected based on images of the area taken from space.

The mystery of the Viking landing site has long puzzled scientists, who believe an ocean once existed there.

Now, new research suggests the probe landed where a Martian megatsunami deposited materials 3.4 billion years ago, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

The catastrophic event likely occurred when an asteroid hit the shallow ocean of Mars — similar to the Chicxulub asteroid impact that wiped out Earth’s dinosaurs 66 million years ago, according to researchers.

Solving an ancient riddle

Five years before Viking I landed, NASA’s Mariner 9 spacecraft had orbited Mars, spotting the first sights on another planet that suggested evidence of ancient flood channels there.

Interest in the potential for life on the red planet led scientists to select its northern equatorial region, Chryse Planitia, as the first Martian landing site for Viking I.

“The lander was designed to search for evidence of life existing on the Martian surface, so in order to select a suitable landing site, engineers and scientists at the time were faced with the arduous task of using some of the first acquired images of the planet, accompanied by images Earth based. radar probe of the planet’s surface,” study lead author Alexis Rodriguez, senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Arizona, said via email.

“Landing site selection needed to meet a critical requirement – ​​the presence of extensive evidence of ancient surface water. On Earth, life always requires the presence of water to exist.”