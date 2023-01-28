Scientists who study Mars have once again found a new pareidolia, which is the human tendency to identify familiar objects or figures, which in this case corresponds to the “face of a bear”.

The astonishing image was captured by the NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiterwhich gave the researchers a hunch that the image they had captured might well correspond to that of a bear.

The photograph was captured by researchers at the University of Arizona who ran the HiRise (High Resolution Imaging Experiment) camera on the MRO (Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter) that returned the face of a bear and was presented last Wednesday.

The “Bear Face” was captured in December 2022 and although in perspective it appears to be a small silhouette, it actually has an end-to-end extension of about 2,000 meters.

The researchers also detailed that this is not a real face of a bear, much less something created by intelligent life, since it is a pareidolia made up of elements found on the surface of Mars.

The HiRise team detailed that the “bear face” is made up of a hill that forms the V-shaped nose and two craters for the eyes while a circular fracture forms the silhouette of the head.

It may interest you:

A famous French university prohibits the use of ChatGPT or AI

This is how the ‘change of direction’ in the Earth’s core will affect humans

ChatGPT conversational robot narrowly passes US law school test

HiRise has become an expert at finding familiar images on the surface of Mars, with discoveries including Happy Face Crater, BeBeaker from The Muppet Show, and Ed Asner.