Washington. NASA has managed to reestablish full contact with the distant space probe Voyager 2 thanks to an “interstellar scream” that has straightened the orientation of its antenna, the space agency reported.

Launched in 1977 to explore the outer planets and serve as humanity’s beacon to the Universe, the spacecraft is currently more than 19.9 billion kilometers from Earth, far beyond the Solar System.

A series of commands sent to the probe on July 21 mistakenly caused the antenna to deflect by two degrees, compromising its ability to send and receive signals from Earth and jeopardizing its mission.

The situation was not expected to be resolved until at least October 15, when the Voyager 2 perform an automated realignment maneuver.

detect carrier wave

But engineers on Tuesday enlisted the help of multiple ground-based observatories that make up the Deep Space Network (DSN) to detect a carrier wave, or “heartbeat,” of the Voyager 2although the signal was still too weak to read the data it carried.

In a new update yesterday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which built and operates the probe, said it had succeeded in a long-range effort to send instructions that would right the spacecraft. .

“The agency’s Deep Space Network facility in Canberra, Australia, sent out the equivalent of an ‘interstellar scream,'” JPL reported.

“With a one-way light time of 18.5 hours for instructions to reach the voyagerit took mission controllers 37 hours to know if the order had worked,” the agency added.

“The Deep Space Network used the highest power transmitter to send the order and timed its delivery during the best conditions of the past antenna tracking signal, in order to maximize the possible reception of the order by the spacecraft.” Suzanne Dodd, director of the Voyager project, told Afp.