Artemis 1 can be launched from 3:04 am to 5:04 am on Wednesday (Nov.16, 2022) from Florida, USA

NASA, the United States space agency, confirmed for the early hours of Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) the 4th attempt to launch the Artemis 1 unmanned mission rocket. The mission should mark the agency’s return to the Moon after Apollo project in 1972.

There will be a two-hour launch window at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States. It will be from 3:04 to 5:04. NASA will begin its YouTube stream at 12:30 am. To watch just click in this link🇧🇷

It is also possible to watch the broadcast on official site of the agency, by Facebook and for twitch🇧🇷 For those who live in the United States, it will be possible to follow the NASA TV channel.

Any information about possible delays and even cancellations must be reported by the space agency on their official Twitter accounts.

Despite having no crew, the flight aims to test the Space Launch System rocket and the Orion capsule – which will transport astronauts in the future. The launch had already been postponed 3 times due to technical problems. The 1st on August 29th and the 2nd on September 3rd.

On September 24, NASA once again postponed the launch, but this time because of Storm Ian, which hit Florida and would prevent the attempt.

If successful, the mission should last 6 weeks, the longest time ever recorded without docking. Artemis 1 will travel around the far side of the Moon and position satellites for future experiments.

This mission is part of a NASA project to return humans to lunar soil. The expectation is that by 2026, in its phase 3, the agency will carry out a manned trip and take the 1st woman and the 1st non-white person to the Moon.