One of the most mysterious places on the planet is, without a doubt, the Bermuda Triangle, located between Miami, Bahamas and Puerto Rico, where boats and planes disappeared, among other strange events that NASA is now trying to explain from a new find.

According to space agency scientists, the Earth’s magnetic field has a weak point “the size of the continental United States” looming over South America and the southern Atlantic Ocean.

NASA specialists also point out that we are safe from the effects on Earth, but satellites are not so lucky: when they pass through the anomaly they are bombarded with radiation “more intense than anywhere else in orbit.”

This anomaly, known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (AAS), or “the Bermuda Triangle of space” more colloquially, is a region that sits at the point where the Earth’s magnetic field is particularly weak.

This means that solar cosmic ray particles are not retained in the Bermuda Triangle in the same way as in other parts of the planet. As a result, the sun’s rays travel up to 124 miles to the Earth’s surface, in a range of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) probes.

John Tarduno, professor of geophysics at the University of Rochester, explained: “I do not like the nickname of the Bermuda Triangle, but in that region, the lower intensity of the geomagnetic field ends up causing increased vulnerability of satellites to energetic particles, to the point that spacecraft could be damaged when passing through the area.

“Thus, the satellites that pass through Bermuda Triangle they will experience greater amounts of radiation to the point that damage could occur, due to a discharge or electric arc, “said Tarduno.

Normally, the Earth’s magnetic field protects between 620 and 37,000 miles above the planet’s surface, but the low altitude of the radiation hotspot places it within the orbit of certain satellites, that are bombarded by protons that exceed energies of 10 million electron volts.

In the early days of the ISS, a third-generation modular space station, the Bermuda Triangle anomaly blocked astronauts’ computers, forcing space agencies to shut down their onboard systems.

Some astronauts reported seeing strange white lights flashing before their eyes, and measures have since been taken to protect them as they traverse this area of ​​planet earth.

For NASA scientists Weijia Quang and Andrew Tangborn, the Bermuda Triangle anomaly is moving east and growing in size. According to his calculations, in five years it could increase around 10 percent in relation to the last values ​​registered in 2019.