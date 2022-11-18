The POT managed to launch this morning, at 1:47 a.m. local time, at his Lunar Mega Rocket, the SLSeither Space Launch System, thus starting the program Artemis and with that, the return of humanity to the Moon in the near future.

It was a historic and emotional moment that was lived in the Kennedy Space Center Press Site, with hundreds of NASA journalists, employees and partners involved in the project cheering and tearful, including myself, as they watch SLS leave the pad and put on an unforgettable show in the skies over the Space Coast.

The Artemis I mission is a test flight and as such the vehicle as a whole will be pushed to the limit. And it certainly started very well. An impeccable launch that allowed him to put the Orion capsule in Earth orbit, to then be propelled by the second stage of the SLS, called ICPS (Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage) on its way to the Moon.

Main goal: test all the functionalities of the capsule Orion, above all, its thermal shield, which will be responsible for preserving the integrity of the ship when it is time to return to Earth at more than 40,000 km/hr. Let us remember that on this occasion, the capsule is not manned, but it is occupied by a mannequin, called Munkin Campos, who with multiple sensors will be in charge of collecting information about the interior of the capsule and the effect of radiation during the mission, which will last 28 days.

After enduring two cancellations of its previous launch attempt in late August and early September due to faulty sensors and hydrogen leaks, the SLS had to be transported back to the VAB, the Vehicle Integration Building, for maintenance. , replace batteries in the Flight Termination System, and solve the problem of hydrogen leaks both in the rocket and on the umbilical cables side of the platform.

His last “rollout” or transfer to platform 39B of Kennedy Space Center It was on November 4, and after a few days it had to withstand the ravages of storm Nicole, which reached the Florida coast as a category 1 hurricane. Given the lack of time to return to the VAB, it was decided to leave the mega rocket on its platform, fighting off winds that were very close to exceeding its permitted limits.

Nicole passed and when a potential new delay loomed for the SLS, the photographic survey of the vehicle showed that it had suffered almost no damage from the storm, except for a detachment of RVT material (vulcanized at room temperature) that acts as a sealant at the base of the Orion capsule. After analysis, teams on the ground determined that it did not pose a risk to the mission and it proceeded for launch on November 16.

In the days prior to takeoff, confidence increased among the management members of the mission, which was reflected from the start of the countdown and subsequent refueling on launch night, which proceeded with a fluidity never seen in their previous attempts.

The calm was broken approximately three hours before the start of the launch window by an intermittent leak of hydrogen from a valve used to refill the core stage hydrogen tank. The Earth Exploration teams from the Kennedy Space Center determined that it was surely some loose connections so they decided to send the “Red Team” or red team, a small select group of technicians who would go to the platform and adjust the nuts. Problem solved. Not at all…

At that moment the news arrived that the Space Air Force it had lost contact with one of its radars, vital for tracking the mission. The launch was now in a “NO GO” state. It is later discovered that the problem was an ethernet switch that would take at least 70 minutes to change, which would almost certainly delay the launch beyond the launch window start time of 1:04 am ET. And so it was, the historic moment finally arrived at 1:47 am.

After more than 12 years of design, development, construction and constant struggle against time, NASA finally had the chance to show the world why the SLS and the Orion capsule are going to become the backbone of this project that has as goal of returning to the Moon, but this time to stay.