The United States on Thursday launched a satellite to improve weather forecasts and an experimental heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres.

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NASA’s Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and test payload took off at 1:49 am from Vandenberg Air Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles.

Developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the satellite was placed in an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole, joining previously launched satellites in a system designed to improve climate monitoring and weather forecasting.

NASA’s mission blog said there was no immediate data to confirm the deployment of the solar arrays.

“Mission managers for NOAA JPSS-2 confirmed that the satellite has acquired a signal and is receiving and responding to commands. The satellite is currently getting power and is in a safe and stable configuration while crews assess the status of the solar arrays,” the blog said.

The five panels were collapsed into an accordion shape for launch. Once unfolded, they will extend 9.1 meters (30 feet).

Mission officials said the satellite represents the latest technology and will increase the accuracy of observations of the atmosphere, oceans and land.

After releasing the satellite, the rocket was re-ignited to place the test payload for re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere and down into the Pacific Ocean.

Called LOFTID, the shield could be used to slow down and protect heavy spacecraft as they descend into atmospheres, such as those on Venus or Mars, or payloads returning to Earth.

The LOFTID inflates to about 6 meters (20 feet) in diameter. NASA said the shield was picked up by a craft, which then went to recover a data module ejected during the descent.