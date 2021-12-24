After 30 years of waiting and several delays, the James Webb telescope, the largest and most powerful ever built in history, will be sent this Saturday (25) into space. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket will take place at 9:20 am (from Brasília), in French Guiana.

The project is a collaboration between ESA, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The American press estimates that the construction of the telescope, which took more than 20 years, to have cost approximately $10 billion. The James Webb Space Telescope was conceived in 1989 and honors a former director of Nassa.

The release will be broadcast live on NASA’s social media: YouTube, Facebook, twitter and Twitch.

Why is it so important?

The James Webb is 6.5 meters in diameter, nearly three times the size of the Hubble telescope, and promises a revolution in understanding the origin of life. James Webb will use infrared light, invisible to the human eye and Hubble, to study the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

According to NASA, the object will “make fundamental changes to our understanding of the universe”. The American space agency considers the launch of the telescope a milestone similar to the missions that took man to the moon in 1969.

The telescope, which has a mass of 6.5 tons according to the BBC international, will be 1.5 million km from Earth – Hubble orbits 570 km from the planet. The space trip is expected to take 30 days.

