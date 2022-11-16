Delayed 3 times, US space agency launch seeks return to the Moon after Apollo mission in 1972

NASA, the United States space agency, launched this Wednesday (16.Nov.2022) the Artemis 1 mission, previously postponed 3 times due to technical problems and temporal instability. This is the 1st stage of the mission that seeks the return of the agency to the Moon after the Apollo mission, in 1972.

🇧🇷“The 1st in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis 1 will be an unmanned test flight that will provide a foundation for human exploration of deep space and demonstrate our commitment and capability to extend human existence to the Moon and beyond.,” said NASA.

The mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Center, located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, United States.

The Artemis project is part of a NASA project to return humans to the lunar soil, in addition to enabling future missions to Mars. The expectation is that by 2026, in its 3rd phase, the agency will carry out a manned trip and take the 1st woman and the 1st non-white person to the Moon.

Watch the launch (13min38s):

Artemis 1 is an unmanned mission, that is, without astronauts on board, with the objective of testing the SLS rocket (Space Launch System, in Portuguese), which, according to NASA, is the most powerful rocket ever launched. in addition to the spaceship Orion –which will transport astronauts in the future.

According to the US space agency, the Orion will stay in space longer than any other astronaut craft without docking at a space station. Artemis 1 will travel around the far side of the Moon and position satellites for future experiments.

According to NASA, the mission will last 25 days, 11 hours and 36 minutes.

through your profile on Twitter, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, commented on the launch of Artemis I. He stated that the mission “will enable the 1st woman and 1st person of color to step onto the lunar surface and lead countless students to become explorers and show the limitless possibilities of America to the world.”



Playback/Twitter

On August 29, NASA canceled the launch of Artemis 1 for the first time. A problem in the bleeding of the engine of the RS-25 rocket, used in the launch, motivated the postponement.

On September 3, a leak in the liquid hydrogen tank of the space launch system’s main rocket during fueling was responsible for the 2nd cancellation of the start of the mission. On September 24, Artemis 1 was delayed once again because of Storm Ian, which hit the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Artemis’ next step will be the 1st manned flight to the Moon since the Apollo mission.